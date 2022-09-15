The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Senate advances $4.5B in aid to Taiwan as China threat intensifies News Website

September 15, 2022
NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles! The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday approved legislation that would give Taiwan $4.5 billion in new assistance over the next four years and designate the island as a non-NATO ally. The 17-5 vote in committee sets up the bill for possible consideration on the Senate floor, but no vote had been announced as of Wednesday, and it’s unclear whether the Biden administration would support it. National security officials within the administration have labeled China as America’s "pacing threat" and have begun the work of designing America’s military capabilities around the...
