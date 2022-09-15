Indian and Chinese agents infiltrated Twitter alleges 'whistleblower' Peiter Zatko

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko on Tuesday claimed that the Parag Agrawal-led platform hired a Chinese agent working for the country's Ministry of State Security (MSS), and reiterated that the Indian government also "forced" Twitter to hire government agents. During a hearing with the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Twitter's former security chief said that Twitter's poor security practices harmed US national security reports Engadget. During the questioning, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that "the FBI notified Twitter of at least one Chinese agent in the company". In his testimony, Zatko confirmed Twitter had been warned about the presence of Chinese agents....