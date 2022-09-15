The British colonial government changed its governance model as a response to deadly anti-colonial riots in 1967, which were sparked by a labour dispute and supported by Beijing. More public housing was built and free primary education was introduced, partly in a bid to ward off further social movements, Dr Li says. Read more BBC News Now retrieving an image set. PUMA Unisex's Purecat Beach & Pool Shoes Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Skechers Men's Go Walk 6 Motley Sneaker Now retrieving an image set. Vans Men's Winston Sneakers Now retrieving an image set. NIKE...