Queen Elizabeth II: Hong Kong's grief sends message to Beijing By Grace Tsoi and Joyce Lee BBC News, Hong Kong - Published Hong Kongers have been lining up for hours this week to pay their respects to the Queen in what has been perhaps the biggest display of affection for the late monarch seen outside the UK. But the collective outpouring of grief says as much about the present as it does about the past, and comes as Beijing has been tightening its grip. The long queues, piles of flowers and cards in the city's Admiralty district contrast with more...