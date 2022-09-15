Tech war: Shanghai emerges as China’s semiconductor highland with one quarter of nationwide chip value output and most of the talent

Shanghai is styling itself as China’s semiconductor highland with the city now accounting for one quarter of the country’s semiconductor value output and 40 per cent of the country’s chip talent. Wu Jingcheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the city’s chip firms are leading the country’s technological breakthroughs in the value chain, highlighting the important role of Shanghai in China’s semiconductor landscape. While Shanghai has made limited progress in achieving its other ambitions, such as becoming an “international financial centre by 2020”, or turning into a “free...