The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

TikTok won't commit to stopping US data flows to China Qudach

September 15, 2022
Source: qudach.com qudach.com
News Snapshot:
TikTok repeatedly declined to commit to US lawmakers on Wednesday that the short-form video app will cut off flows of US user data to China, instead promising that the outcome of its negotiations with the US government "will satisfy...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter