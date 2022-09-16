Rumor Patrol: Next Assassin's Creed Game Set in China?

This rumor stems from an interview Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot gave recently, where he said that he would be interested in seeing a main series Assassin's Creed game set in China. It seems some have misunderstood Guillemot's words, thinking that he outright confirmed a future Assassin's Creed set in China, but that's not the case. While a main series Assassin's Creed game set in China hasn't been released, the franchise has actually visited China before. Some may recall the spinoff game Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China, though that game wasn't all that well-received by fans or critics. Considering the mediocre reception...