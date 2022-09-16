Sandali Handagama / CoinDesk: Chainalysis: emerging markets, led by Vietnam and the Philippines, drove global cryptocurrency adoption over the past year; China remained active despite a ban — The blockchain analytics firm's 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index also shows China remains active despite a ban on crypto trading. For more updates check below links and stay updated with News AKMI. Life and style || E Entertainment || Automotive News || Consumer Reviewer || Most Popular Video Games || Lifetime Fitness || Giant Bikes Source