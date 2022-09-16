Chainalysis: emerging markets, led by Vietnam and the Philippines, drove global cryptocurrency adoption over the past year; China remained active despite a ban (Sandali Handagama/CoinDesk) Sandali Handagama / CoinDesk: Chainalysis: emerging markets, led by Vietnam and the Philippines, drove global cryptocurrency adoption over the past year; China remained active despite a ban — The blockchain analytics firm’s 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index also shows China remains active despite a ban on crypto trading. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp File source Times News Network:Latest News Headlines Times News Network||Health||New York||USA News||Technology||World News