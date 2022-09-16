The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chainalysis: emerging markets, led by Vietnam and the Philippines, drove global cryptocurrency adoption over the past year; China remained active despite a ban (Sandali Handagama/)

September 16, 2022
Source: timesnewsnetwork.com timesnewsnetwork.com
News Snapshot:
Chainalysis: emerging markets, led by Vietnam and the Philippines, drove global cryptocurrency adoption over the past year; China remained active despite a ban (Sandali Handagama/CoinDesk) Sandali Handagama / CoinDesk: Chainalysis: emerging markets, led by Vietnam and the Philippines, drove global cryptocurrency adoption over the past year; China remained active despite a ban — The blockchain analytics firm’s 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index also shows China remains active despite a ban on crypto trading. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp File source Times News Network:Latest News Headlines Times News Network||Health||New York||USA News||Technology||World News
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter