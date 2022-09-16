The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

YANG. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock 10-Day Forecast Technical Analysis Chart by Pretiming A.I. Sep 15, 2022: It's in the midst of an adjustment trend of downward direction box pattern price flow marked by limited rises and downward fluctuations and a suitable investing position is 'Neutral' for now.

September 16, 2022
Source: pretiming.com pretiming.com
News Snapshot:
YANG Stock 10-Day Forecast Technical Analysis Chart by Pretiming A.I. by pretiming. ? Closed price Sep 15, 2022 17.27 0.88% ? Appropriate Investment Position: Neutral ? Today's stock price Buy-Sell strength analysis The current trend is an Adjustment trend. The OPEN-price began with a weaker upward rate than the current trend and The HIGH and LOW prices are weak HIGH-price &, strong LOW-price and then, the CLOSE-price closed with a weaker upward rate than the current trend. The overall buy-and-sell strength is that the buy strength is stronger than the sell. Assuming that the average buy strength is 100%, Today's...
Go To Original Source →

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter