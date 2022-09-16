Jobless man jailed for sedition after sharing social media posts that attacked Beijing and HK government A 53-year-old man was on Thursday jailed for four months under a colonial-era sedition law after he shared 23 social media posts that attacked Beijing and the Hong Kong government or called for the city’s independence. Former merchant Raymond Chen, who appeared before a magistrate hand-picked for national security cases by the city leader, pleaded guilty to committing an act or acts with seditious intent by reposting the images and text messages on his Telegram channel between July 2020 and June this year. West...