Genting makes surprise bid for Macau gaming licence A company controlled by Malaysian tycoon and Genting chair Lim Kok Thay has put in a bid for a casino licence in Macau, a surprise challenge to the decades-long oligopoly of the six incumbent operators. The former Portuguese colony is the only territory in China where casinos are allowed, and issues just six operating concessions for a multibillion-dollar industry that, until the pandemic, was bigger than Las Vegas. Licences for the current operators including MGM China, Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group will expire at the end of the year, and they...