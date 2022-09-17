The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

September 17, 2022
[ad_1] A Chinese language intermediate courtroom based mostly in Beijing just lately upheld a decrease courtroom’s ruling which decided that cryptocurrency is a digital property protected by the regulation. The courtroom clarified that rules issued by the Financial institution of China and others solely prohibit the circulation of digital foreign money. ‘Financing Behaviour Prohibited by the Regulation’ An intermediate courtroom in China just lately upheld a decrease courtroom’s ruling that designated litecoin a digital property protected by the nation’s legal guidelines, a report has stated. The courtroom clarified that the nation’s related administrative rules solely prohibit the circulation of digital...
