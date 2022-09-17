The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Illusion Practice Blocks (China Computer) by Thomas Pohle, Eckhard Boettcher

September 17, 2022
Source: martinsmagic.com martinsmagic.com
News Snapshot:
1 review for Illusion Practice Blocks (China Computer) by Thomas Pohle, Eckhard Boettcher If you want to submit a product review click here. The inventor of this effect was the German Paul Corduan (17. Februar 1894 – 4. Januar 1961). His stage name was “Doc Corten”. First sold by the German dealer Heinz Jacobi under the name “Corduan-Verwandlungswürfel” (translation: Corduan Change Dice). Thomas Pohle created his first version of this effect when working with Eckhard Boettcher who provided the routines c . 1984. Over the years Thomas has created a number of versions and this is the prettiest version I...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter