Xinhua Daily Telegraph Co-Organizes the South-China Cultural Heritage and Development Forum in Deqing

September 18, 2022
HELD ON SEPTEMBER 8TH, THE FORUM EXPLORED THE “SOURCE OF JIANGNAN” IN DEQING, HUZHOU Hangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – September 17, 2022) – Xinhua Daily Telegraph has proudly announced that it has successfully co-organized the South-China Culture Heritage and Development (Deqing) Forum on September 8 th , 2022, at the bank of Mogan Mountain. The forum was co-sponsored by Xinhua Daily Telegraph, Propaganda Department of Huzhou Municipal Committee and Deqing County Government. Deqing County’s “South-China Source” Cultural Research Center was unveiled, and more than ten experts and scholars from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, Zhejiang University...
