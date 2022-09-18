The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese social media users are flocking to the decentralised Mastodon platform to find community amid crackdown at home

September 18, 2022
In the weeks after a video of a woman shackled by her neck in Jiangsu province went viral in February on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok , Beijing censors went to work removing posts that threatened a widespread public backlash against government officials that some charged with not doing enough to curb human trafficking. However, one social media platform with a growing number of Chinese users speaking out against the government remained out of reach for authorities. Mastodon, an open-source microblogging software, was created by German developer Eugen Rochko in 2017 as a decentralised version of Twitter that is...
