The waiting time for Tesla electric vehicles in China has been further reduced. According to the web configurator, they were already reduced by four weeks for all Model Y variants in mid-August, to only a maximum of 20 weeks instead of up to six months. The Model 3 was similar, and in early August there was another acceleration at Tesla in China. According to the latest information, even the Model 3 and Model Y in all variants can now be delivered a week after ordering - and Tesla is offering a small incentive to buy until the end of September.The...