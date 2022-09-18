Police operatives in Kano State have arrested and detained a 47-year old Chinese man, Geng Quangrong, for allegedly stabbing a woman, Ummu Kulthum Sani, to death. The suspect, who claimed that the victim was his lover, reportedly killed her at her family house in Janbulo Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State. The Chinese was said to have accused the victim of deceiving him after a marriage promise to him. The Kano State Police Command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement confirmed the incident, disclosing that the it happened around 10.00pm on Friday and that the mother of...