Tesla Model Y and 3 available quickly in China > teslamag.de

Waiting times for Tesla electric cars in China have further decreased. According to the web configurator, they had already decreased by four weeks for all variants of the Model Y in mid-August and were only a maximum of 20 weeks instead of up to six months. The Model 3 was similar, and in early August there was another acceleration at Tesla in China. According to the latest information, even Model 3 and Model Y in all variants could now be delivered a week after ordering – and Tesla is offering a small purchase incentive until the end of September. Smallest...