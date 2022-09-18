An emotional video has surfaced on social media showing the moment Ummakulsum Sani Buhari (Ummita), the lady stabbed to death by her Chinese lover, predicted her death. Naija News reported earlier that there was a commotion in Janbulo quarters, Kumbotso local government area of Kano on Friday after a Chinese citizen stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend to death. The sad incident was said to have happened around 10 pm on Friday after the Chinese man visited Ummita at her parents’ house located adjacent National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) office. The event that led to the heinous act by...