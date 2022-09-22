Iran Blocks WhatsApp and Instagram as Mass Protests Continue

Internet services like WhatsApp and Instagram are currently being blocked in Iran along with at least two major mobile networks, according to the UK-based internet access watchdog Netblocks. The internet disruptions are happening as Iran continues to see protests in multiple cities following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last week—and those internet disruptions are what makes reporting on these events so difficult for news outlets trying to wade through the truth and lies of a disinformation war being waged by countries like Iran, Russia, and China on one side and the U.S. and its allies on...