China Clamps Down on Civilian Drones Near Taiwan's Islands

A Chinese city near Taiwan's front-line forces restricted the use of commercial drones this week in a move likely to reduce the risk of an accidental clash amid heightened tensions. Authorities in Xiamen, a port city in China's eastern Fujian province, have requested all civilian drone sales to be documented with customer identification. Buyers also have to register new devices on a portal managed by the country's civil aviation authority, according to a citywide notice published on Tuesday. Residents who plan to operate drones in the city will be required to clear a flight plan with local air traffic officials...