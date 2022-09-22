Sebastian Vettel Continues to Showcase His Gentle Side With Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of Singapore GP

Published 09/22/2022, 5:19 AM EDT Sebastian Vettel is widely regarded as ‘the good guy’ of Formula One. From staying back after the race at Silverstone to help clean stands to not shying away from criticizing F1 on various issues, he has earned respect among fans. Another sweet gesture by the German has left fans emotional. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad The 4-time world champion visited Stoke Mandeville Hospital. There he met the NHS staff and patients from the National Spinal Injuries Centre and took some photos with them. Aston Martin’s official handle posted...