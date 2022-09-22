Book Review: ‘Our Missing Hearts,’ by Celeste Ng

On another level, “Our Missing Hearts” is a meditation on the sometimes accidental power of words. Why are Mr. Gardner’s library shelves so empty? Because students must not have access to books that “might expose them to dangerous ideas.” This isn’t dystopian fiction but actual fact, as rancorous school curriculum meetings and protests across the United States have proved. The Florida Parental Rights Bill, signed by Governor DeSantis in March of this year, is basically a free pass to text censorship. When a Black girl is shot dead at an anti-PACT rally, the phrase “Our Missing Hearts” — emblazoned on...