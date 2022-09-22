The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney’s green alliance over legal risks

September 22, 2022
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
More than 450 finance companies accounting for US$130-trillion of assets have joined GFANZ, which is co-led by the Canadian ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney.POOL/Getty Images Sign up for the Globe Advisor weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors on our newsletter sign-up page. Get exclusive investment industry news and insights, the week’s top headlines, and what you and your clients need to know. Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. have threatened to leave Mark Carney’s financial alliance to tackle climate change because they fear being sued over increasingly stringent decarbonization commitments....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter