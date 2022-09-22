U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney’s green alliance over legal risks

More than 450 finance companies accounting for US$130-trillion of assets have joined GFANZ, which is co-led by the Canadian ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney.POOL/Getty Images Sign up for the Globe Advisor weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors on our newsletter sign-up page. Get exclusive investment industry news and insights, the week’s top headlines, and what you and your clients need to know. Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. have threatened to leave Mark Carney’s financial alliance to tackle climate change because they fear being sued over increasingly stringent decarbonization commitments....