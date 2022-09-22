The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Direct Conflict With Nuclear Powers Russia, China 'Possible'-U.S. Commander

September 22, 2022
The U.S. Strategic Commander has spoken about the reality of the the U.S. entering a conflict with China and Russia following a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a U.S. Department of Defense report published on Wednesday, Navy Admiral Charles A. Richard joined a panel discussion on the issues facing the U.S. regarding national security. This comes after Putin announced that Russia would further escalate the conflict in Ukraine. In a pre-recorded speech on Wednesday, Putin outlined there would be a partial mobilization of Russian forces against Ukraine. In addition to this, he issued a warning to the...
