Renewable energy jobs rise by 700,000 in a year, to nearly 13 million

Worldwide employment in the renewable energy sector reached 12.7 million last year, a jump of 700,000 new jobs in just 12 months, despite the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the growing energy crisis, according to a new report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the UN’s International Labour Organization (ILO). Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2022, identifies domestic market size as a major factor influencing job growth in renewables, along with labour and other costs. Solar growing fastest Solar energy was found to be the fastest-growing sector. In 2021 it provided 4.3 million jobs,...