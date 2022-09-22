OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 11 Pro is the first in a new line of phones from the company. It will have a 48-megapixel camera and 12GB of RAM. The phone also has a 4500 mAh battery. Advertisement OnePlus plans to show off the 11 Pro, its newest smartphone and the first in a new line from the company. The main sensor in the OnePlus Pro camera has 48 megapixels. Because the sensors pick up the most light at night, night photography is good. OnePlus will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus 11 Pro will have 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pro has...