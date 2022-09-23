Security experts predict China will be capable of invading Taiwan by 2027

Military personnel stand next to U.S. Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles prepared for a weapon loading drills in front of a U.S. F-16V fighter jet at the Hualien Airbase in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county, on Aug. 17.Johnson Lai/The Associated Press The thunderous roar of jet fighters taking off from the air base near Wang Ting-yu’s house has become a familiar part of the Taiwanese legislator’s life. The other day, they launched at 6 a.m. local time, on their way to intercept Chinese warplanes that routinely harass the self-governed island. Like many on Taiwan, Mr. Wang,...