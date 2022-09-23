The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

New China ETFs test investor appetite amid Sino-U.S. tech war, market rout

September 23, 2022
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Five Chinese tech-focused ETFs launched on Friday, testing investor appetite for chipmakers, new materials producers and machine tool manufacturers amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war, and a global rout in tech shares. The new batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were given regulatory approval at record pace over the weekend, in an apparent effort by authorities to bolster battered tech stocks ahead of the politically key Communist Party Congress next month. The approval took two days versus weeks for other funds, according to regulatory filings. Two of the ETFs will invest money into the stocks of the 50 biggest chipmakers listed...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter