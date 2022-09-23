Swiggy And Zomato Feature Among World’s Top 10 Ecommerce Food Delivery Platforms And No, It’s Not A Good News

> Tech A report by Canadian research and analysis firm ETC Group dubbed Food Barons 2022 has placed Indian food aggregator unicorns Swiggy and its arch rival Zomato amongst the top 10 e-commerce food delivery companies in the world! Meituan, a Chinese food platform, is listed as the top in the leaderboard. It is followed by Deliveroo of UK in the second and American UberEats in the third spot. Other food delivery companies that made it to the list are Chinese Ele.me, American DoorDash, European Just Eat Takeaway or GrubHub, German Delivery Hero and Brazilian iFood. The ETC Report remarked...