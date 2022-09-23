The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Motorola Razr 2022 May Have A Different Name In The US & Europe

September 23, 2022
Source: androidheadlines.com androidheadlines.com
News Snapshot:
The Motorola Razr 2022 launched in China last month, and a well-known tipster kind of confirmed it’s coming to global markets. That confirmation came yesterday in the form of global marketing materials. That being said, the Motorola Razr 2022 may have a different name in the US and Europe, and all markets outside of China. The Motorola Razr 2022 may launch with a different name in the US & Europe This information comes from Nils Ahrensmeier, who is also a tipster. Instead of using the Motorola Razr 2022 name, Motorola may opt for a ‘Razr 22’ name. So, the final...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter