Sinopec Receives Airworthiness Certificate for China's First Large-Scale Production of Bio-jet Fuel

September 23, 2022
Fuel Derived From Used Cooking Oil Underlines Sinopec’s Long-term Strategy for Sustainable Development BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sinopec Zhenhai Refinery of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, “Sinopec”) obtained a bio-jet fuel airworthiness certificate issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on September 19. The first batch of bio-jet fuel will be shipped to the Airbus (China) Tianjin plant this month. The fuel, derived from used cooking oil, will then be used for flights across China. This will mark the first time that large-scale produced bio-jet fuel will serve the aviation industry in China. The...
