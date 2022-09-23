The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse

September 23, 2022
Source: techcrunch.com techcrunch.com
Hadean, a U.K.-based distributed, spatial computing startup that’s setting out to build the infrastructure for the burgeoning metaverse, has closed a $30 million seres A round of funding from a high-profile cast of investors including Epic Games and Tencent. Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started out with a broad mission to put “supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone,” TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use-cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular,...
