The Nordic-5 is tired of China’s power-games, and Modi’s India has its eyes out

The group of five countries in Northern Europe—Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden—often referred to as the Nordic countries or Nordic-5, have lately been in the news for two reasons. First, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his three-day visit to Europe in May, held bilateral engagements with the Nordic-5 and also participated in the second India-Nordic Summit. Second, two of its members, Sweden and Finland have, in the shadow of a looming Russian threat, begun the process of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, thereby fundamentally altering the security architecture of the region. There is a third, often...