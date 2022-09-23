Letters to the editor: ‘Watching Pierre Poilievre exchange words with Chrystia Freeland … he is a capable leader and quick on his feet.’ Question Period returns, plus other letters to the editor for S

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Sept. 22.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Referendum repercussions Re Putin Plays Dangerous Game With Move To Annex Separatist Regions In Ukraine (Sept. 21): Russian referendums will likely be a major turning point in the war, if not world history. They will be accepted by the Kremlin and confirm Ukraine’s eastern region as Russian territory. NATO-backed Ukraine would have no choice but to retreat, or risk a major escalation in the conflict. But judging by the response from Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders, the territories would not be recognized....