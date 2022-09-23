Can drinking four cups of green tea a day lower risk of diabetes?

Tea is a staple beverage for many people across the globe as it is believed to provide the perfect morning boost and keep one energetic and refreshed throughout the day. But, did you know that it can also help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes? According to research on over 1 million people from eight countries, it is discovered that consumption of black, green, or Oolong tea can minimise the chances of getting this metabolic condition. The study, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, elucidated that consuming four cups of tea...