Chinese survivors had no food, water on sinking boat

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — The list of survivors from a boat that sank near a Cambodian island increased Saturday to 30 of the 41 passengers from China, who described embarking on what they believed would be a short-term fishing job and ended up without food and water aboard the vessel and their belongings taken away. Cambodian authorities said Friday they rescued 21 people a day after the boat small wooden fishing vessel sank near Koh Tang, a Cambodian island close to the maritime border with Vietnam. Kheang Phearom, a...