‘Avatar’ Rerelease Grosses $11M Global Through Friday

SATURDAY UPDATE: James Cameron’s remastered Avatar added another 13 offshore markets on Friday, including the UK and Japan, and lifted its three-day international box office cume to $7.7M. On a like-for-like basis, that’s 54% ahead of the 2012 3D reissue of Star Wars: Episode I. Along with domestic’s opening Friday, the Disney rerelease has a global total of $11M so far, headed to about $25M for the weekend. As previously noted, this Avatar sortie isn’t really about boosting numbers on what is already the biggest movie of all time worldwide, rather it’s a place setter for Cameron’s upcoming sequel, Avatar:...