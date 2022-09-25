Pro-Kremlin TV turns on Putin’s mobilisation

21 mins ago – 7.50AM Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. There was no confirmation of fatalities or injuries. Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean before it hit Canada. AP Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where...