Chandigarh Chinese small loans apps: Police share confessional video of accused detailing the scam

September 25, 2022
The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police on Saturday shared a confessional video by one of the main accused arrested in the China-backed small loans apps case on its Twitter handle. In the video shared on Saturday, the man Parvej Alam alias Jeetu Bhadana can be seen detailing out the modus operandi used by his gang. The video shared also comes with a word of caution, where the police urge people to not get trapped in such scams. The video was uploaded on the official twitter handle @ChdCyberCell Cyber Swachhta Mission Chandigarh Police. A 32-year-old Chinese national, Wan Chenghua, as well...
