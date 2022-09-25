Mexico draws young American professionals working remotely

As remote work in the age of COVID-19 is forecast to stay for many Americans, more and more professionals are choosing new places to live. Lately, more Americans have been choosing to live in Mexico, including Mexico City. It has become a top destination for young professionals working remotely, CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo reports. "Now we have younger Americans that can work remotely looking for a better quality of life ... and they're coming now to Mexico City," said Alexandra Demou, founder of a relocation and real estate company called Welcome Home Mexico. "They love the climate," she said....