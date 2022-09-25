Smartphone, semiconductor manufacturers shift from China to India

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU - India is fast emerging as a competitive destination for electronics manufacturers exiting China, with the world's largest such manufacturer Foxconn entering a US$19.5 billion (S$27.9 billion) joint venture with India's Vedanta Group to make semiconductors in the western state of Gujarat. While China remains the global hub for electronics production, companies are looking for alternative locations after the country's strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted production. China's political tensions with the United States have also led businesses to adopt a "China Plus One" strategy of diversifying supply chains from Asia's biggest economy alone to countries such as Vietnam, Mexico...