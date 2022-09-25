China Construction Bank To Set Up $4.2-Billion Fund For Buying Properties; Details Here

China Construction Bank Corp, one of the country’s four largest state-owned lenders, will set up a 30-billion-yuan ($4.2 billion) fund to buy properties from developers. The move comes even as policymakers take steps to contain a real estate crisis that is weighing on the economy, according to a Bloomberg report. The bank in a statement said that through the fund, which lasts for 10 years, it will “invest in existing assets” of real estate companies and renovate the properties into rental housing. Realty companies in China have been facing a credit crunch after the government earlier tightened lending to the...