US losing air superiority to China in Pacific amid Beijing's rapid fleet expansion

Ageing and fewer US fighters flown by undertrained pilots have already fallen behind China's rapid fleet expansion, giving air superiority to Beijing in the Pacific region. Gabriel Honrada, writing in Asia Times said that China's jet fighter force may have already caught up with the quality and quantity of the US, prompting new urgent calls in Washington to build up and modernize the US fighter fleet. US Air Combat Command Chief General Mark Kelley said that America's combat air forces are 12 squadrons short of multiple aircraft types at the US Air Force Association's annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference...