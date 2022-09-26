iPad 2022 rumored release date, price, specs and more

The iPad 2022 is likely to be the next installment of the well-loved Apple tablet. And looking at the rumors so far, we're much more excited about this model than we have been in previous years. Sources have claimed that the 2022 iPad model could be the one that finally brings Apple's basic tablet some sorely-needed improvements, with a full-screen design and a USB-C connector both leading the rumor parade. If these claims turn out to be true, we're going to be thrilled. Read on for a summary of everything we've heard about the iPad 2022 so far. And check...