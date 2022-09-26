'Karding' batters Luzon

WILL IT HOLD? A couple reinforces their house in Noveleta, Cavite by securing it with rope ahead of the whiplash of Super Typhoon ‘Karding’ on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. PHOTO BY JOHN RYAN BALDEMOR SUPER Typhoon "Karding" (international name: "Noru") pounded Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain that forced hundreds of people to flee their homes. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers an hour as it charged toward Luzon after an unprecedented "explosive intensification," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said. Karding, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, made...