Marcos back from US visit

(UPDATED) PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. arrived Sunday from his week-long working visit to the United States, optimistic of a rebound in the Philippine economy. In his arrival statement at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the 65-year-old Marcos recapped his activities while he was in New York City, the bulk of which were meetings with American business leaders. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives in the Philippines after his six-day working visit in the United States on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. PHOTO BY JOHN RYAN BALDEMOR "I met with a number of business leaders from...