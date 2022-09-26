Typhoon makes Philippine landfall, government work suspended

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos declared suspension of government work and classes for Monday as a category 3 tropical storm barrelled through the main island Luzon after making landfall northeast of the capital Manila. Nearly 8,400 people were pre-emptively evacuated from the path of Typhoon Noru, which further weakened with sustained winds of 175 kilometres (108 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 290 kph (180 mph) after making landfall, the state weather agency said in its latest advisory. Flights were cancelled, ferries halted and bus routes shut as heavy rains and strong winds toppled trees and power lines. Marcos...