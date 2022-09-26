A tax loophole in e-commerce

“While there is no doubt that e-commerce will be a key pillar of our economic recovery, there must be fair competition and a well-balanced enabling policy environment that will instill discipline in the online marketplace” According to 2021 data from the Department of Trade and Industry, e-commerce generated US$22.6 billion or P1.1 trillion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). This year the target in e-commerce revenues is US24.2 billion or P1.2 trillion which would be 5.5 percent of GDP. The DTI is anticipating exponential growth in the number of e-commerce businesses from 750,000 in 2021 to 1 million by...